“We are back! And despite everything, we can still smile, share a joke, and say, ‘Chill lang.’ Sometimes, a little humor gives us the breathing room to keep going. Being serious about our responsibilities does not mean we must lose our joy,” he said.

The Cayetano siblings left the country on 9 September, with the Bureau of Immigration confirming the following day that they had departed.

The BI said there were no hold departure orders or derogatory records against the two senators that would have legally prevented them from leaving the country. The agency declined to disclose details of their itinerary, citing the Data Privacy Act.

Senate President Win Gatchalian earlier said senators do not need Senate permission for personal trips. NBI Director Melvin Matibag also said the siblings were expected to return to the Philippines on either 12 or 13 September and that their stated reason for the trip was vacation.

The trip came as Cayetano faces scrutiny in two separate investigations.

The National Bureau of Investigation is probing alleged irregularities involving the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), which organized the 2019 SEA Games. NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Cayetano could be included among potential respondents in charges the bureau plans to recommend to the Department of Justice.

The NBI, however, also said it has had difficulty directly linking Cayetano to the alleged SEA Games anomalies because his name does not appear in the Securities and Exchange Commission records as a PHISGOC board member, despite his having served as the committee’s chairman in practice.

The bureau is also investigating alleged irregularities in PHISGOC’s handling of public funds. The NBI earlier created a task force to examine how P6.7 billion in government funds were spent for the 2019 SEA Games and said it could summon Cayetano over his role in PHISGOC.

Separately, the Office of the Ombudsman is investigating alleged anomalies involving flood control, infrastructure and reclamation projects in Taguig City, Cayetano’s political bailiwick. Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has submitted documentary and testimonial evidence to the Ombudsman and has publicly traded accusations with Cayetano over the probe.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said Cayetano and his sister were not facing cases and expressed no alarm over their trip abroad, saying they likely needed a break amid the pressure surrounding the investigations.

In his Sunday post, Cayetano did not directly address the investigations or his foreign trip. Instead, he focused on what he described as the country’s broader challenges, including poverty, health care, economic opportunities and democratic institutions.

“The health of our nation is the issue: our spiritual health, our economic health, our political health, the health of our people, and the health of our democracy,” he said.

Cayetano also urged Filipinos to look beyond political labels such as administration or opposition, saying public officials should assess proposals on their merits and accusations based on evidence.

“A proposal still needs to be examined on its merits. An accusation still needs evidence. A good program deserves support, and a harmful decision deserves scrutiny, whoever is responsible,” he said.

He called for reforms that would outlast political administrations and urged Filipinos to accept responsibility for building a better country.

“We are back. And there is work ahead—back-to-back responsibilities, back-to-back opportunities to serve, and every reason to keep our hope alive,” Cayetano said.

“With faith in GOD, seeking first HIS Kingdom and Righteousness, let us rise up and build. Together.”