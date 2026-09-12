The Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) released an official statement on Saturday regarding the condition of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez following his successful transfer from the Cardinal Santos Medical Center.
According to UP-PGH, Romualdez will undergo an independent medical examination as ordered by the Sandiganbayan, conducted under the supervision and care of a team of medical specialists.
"Mananatiling obhetibo at propesyonal ang PGH sa pagsasagawa ng pagsusuri, alinsunod sa pinakamataas na pamantayan sa larangan ng medisina," (PGH will remain objective and professional in conducting the examination, in accordance with the highest standards in the medicine field) the statement read.
As of 2 p.m. today, 12 September, UP-PGH confirmed that medical tests and evaluations remain ongoing. Further updates on his condition are expected following the completion of the court-mandated assessment.