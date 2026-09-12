Leyte 1st District Representative and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez was transferred from Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City to the state-run Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila on Saturday morning, 12 September.

A convoy of Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) transport vehicles and ambulances arrived at Cardinal Santos before 7 a.m. and departed shortly after 8 a.m. It arrived at the PGH compound at about 8:35 a.m., with personnel from the Manila Police District and BJMP securing the premises.

The transfer followed an order issued Friday by the Sandiganbayan Third Division directing PGH to conduct an independent medical examination on Romualdez. The assessment will verify the medical findings previously submitted by his private doctors at Cardinal Santos, where he had been confined since his arrest on 7 September.