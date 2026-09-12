Meralco Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan returned to his hometown of Apalit, Pampanga, to personally distribute relief packs to residents affected by heavy rains and flooding brought by the southwest monsoon or Habagat.

Pangilinan distributed the relief packs to evacuees at Jose Escaler Memorial School in Barangay San Juan, where he grew up. The area was among those affected by deep flooding that forced residents to evacuate to safer locations.

The relief effort was carried out with the MVP Tulong Kapatid group, including One Meralco Foundation, led by President Jeffrey O. Tarayao; PLDT-Smart Foundation, led by President Esther Santos; Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, led by President Melody del Rosario; Alagang Kapatid Foundation Inc., led by Executive Director Menchie Silvestre; Maynilad Water Services Inc., led by Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications Anette de Ocampo; and Makati Medical Center Foundation, led by Executive Director Marge Barro.