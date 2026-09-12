The transfer of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez from Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) was carried out peacefully on Saturday, 12 September, according to a CSMC official.
A Cardinal Santos Medical City official told DAILY TRIBUNE there was “no drama” during the transfer, which was carried out by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).
Romualdez had been confined at CSMC since his arrest on 7 September in connection with a P7.44-billion plunder case involving alleged anomalies in flood control projects.
The Sandiganbayan ordered his transfer to PGH for an independent medical examination to assess his condition and determine whether his continued hospital confinement is medically necessary.
The court said the examination would also verify the findings of Romualdez’s doctors at CSMC.
Romualdez’s lawyers had asked that he remain at CSMC under BJMP custody, citing several medical conditions, including Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and primary hypothyroidism.
The Sandiganbayan is set to hear the issue of his continued hospital confinement on 14 September.