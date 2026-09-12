The transfer of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez from Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) was carried out peacefully on Saturday, 12 September, according to a CSMC official.

A Cardinal Santos Medical City official told DAILY TRIBUNE there was “no drama” during the transfer, which was carried out by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

Romualdez had been confined at CSMC since his arrest on 7 September in connection with a P7.44-billion plunder case involving alleged anomalies in flood control projects.