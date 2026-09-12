Ridon also criticized the defense strategy of Duterte's camp and expressed concern over statements by a high-ranking government official questioning the integrity of Philippine courts.

The House prosecution panel has concluded its presentation of evidence on Article IV, involving alleged grave threats, and Article I, covering the alleged misuse of confidential funds.

Prosecutors are set to begin presenting evidence on Article II, which covers allegations involving Duterte's undisclosed wealth, discrepancies in her 2022-2024 Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, and her alleged failure to divest from business interests.

The prosecution is expected to present retired Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang, Ombudsman Records Division officer-in-charge Atty. Karen Batu and Securities and Exchange Commission Company Registration and Monitoring Department Director Atty. Gerardo del Rosario as witnesses.