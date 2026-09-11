“In the Philippines today, 78% of public schools do not have functional computers, 48% of Filipinos do not have internet access, and only 18% of Filipino children above 10 have used a computer,” said Joel Ryan E. Tugade, vice chairman of the JRT Foundation and president of Coolaire.

“It’s important the private sector partner with the government to help with the educational system.”

The initiative is supported by the Department of Education and Department of Information and Communications Technology Region III and is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on quality education, reduced inequalities and partnerships.

Expanding digital access

Heritage Homes Integrated School, which has more than 1,100 students, is the only public high school in Marilao without a computer laboratory, according to the foundation.

DepEd Region III identified the school as the first beneficiary of the technology hub.

“I learned na gumagraduate ng senior high school (SHS) ang mga students na walang experience sa computer kasi wala silang equipment. Thirty percent of these learners, di na magkokolehiyo. Kaya tuparin natin ang promise ng K-12 na dapat job-ready sila pag-graduate,” said Dr. Charies N. Dela Peña, regional education program specialist and head of the Regional Delivery Unit of DepEd Region III.

Before the donation, students largely relied on laptops provided by DepEd years earlier. Of the 45 laptops previously donated, only 20 remained functional, according to school principal Dr. Nica Mae Magisa.

Some students had resorted to using mobile phones for schoolwork because of the limited equipment.

“Makakatulong po sa amin sa practical research, lalo na sa paghahanap ng RRL. Noon, cellphone lang gamit namin, pero mahirap pa rin kasi mag-edit. Kaya malaki po talagang tulong ang donation,” Grade 12 student Mark Hero Domingo said.

The facility will also be used for teacher training and digital skills development.

“May mga teachers pa rin na hirap sa ating technology. Gagamitin ito ng mga guro natin para i-train ang kanilang digital literacy skills. Kaya walang maiiwan, lahat ay aangat,” Magisa said.

Other education programs

The foundation also runs the TIKYO Scholarship Program, which it said has recorded a 200% increase in scholars nationwide and received more than P1.5 million in education investments.

Its Caring Initiative Series also provides workshops on mental health, spiritual values formation and drug abuse prevention and awareness for youth beneficiaries.

The foundation has also partnered with the University of the Philippines Engineering Research and Development Foundation Inc. to support mechanical engineering scholars.

“This partnership with DepEd provides us with an opportunity to make a more impactful and meaningful influence in the lives of students and teachers in advancing their skills. It is our hope that we join hands in building a future where no one is left behind,” Tugade said.