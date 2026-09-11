“This is a strong vote of confidence in the Philippines and in the opportunities that our economy offers,” he added.

The EU said it would support the LEC through its Global Gateway initiative, with potential investments and financing for renewable energy, digital connectivity and other infrastructure projects.

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro said the bloc sees the corridor as an important part of its economic partnership with the Philippines.

“We are bringing in our support for advancing opportunities at [the] national, [as well as at the] local, governmental, and human level,” he said.

“We are also sustaining the Philippines' government priorities on good governance for accountable justice, thus attracting more public and private investments and services, benefiting our people and societies,” he added.

Spain, meanwhile, said it would support LEC projects through technical assistance, private-sector participation and financing. Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Miguel Delgado affirmed his nation’s readiness to help achieve the LEC’s goals through technical assistance and partnerships with the private sector.

“This protocol will help to unlock additional financing so Spanish companies can help to implement projects in sectors such as rail, shipbuilding, aerospace, and infrastructure as part of this initiative,” Delgado said.

The LEC connects Subic Bay, Clark, Manila and Batangas and was launched by the Philippines, the United States and Japan in 2024. Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden and the United Kingdom have since joined the initiative.

The corridor covers investments in transport, energy, digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and logistics, with the government seeking to turn proposed projects into investments and actual infrastructure development.