For building safety, the council pushed for full implementation of PNS 49:2026, stronger standards for earthquake-resistant reinforcing steel and tighter testing of imported cement. It also proposed a Building Resilience Seal for homes and buildings found to be earthquake-resilient.

The council cited the destruction of 12,500 metric tons of imported cement by the Department of Trade and Industry in April after the material failed key strength and durability tests.

On flooding, PSAC recommended clearing the Manggahan Floodway, pursuing the Parañaque Spillway, supporting waste-to-energy facilities and creating a Department of Water Resources to coordinate flood control, drainage, drought response and water supply.

PSAC also cited Metro Manila’s water supply as an example of the value of early preparation. Angat Dam fell to around 151 meters in 2026, below the 159-meter low recorded during the 2019 El Niño, yet Metro Manila avoided major water interruptions this year.

The council attributed the stronger water buffer to new water sources, reduced water losses and improvements in storage and network management.

It recommended earlier drought warnings and coordinated action before water levels become critical, as well as simpler and faster permits for critical water projects.

Aboitiz said the country’s ability to cope with drought had improved through preparation and investment ahead of demand.

PSAC emphasized shifting from responding to disasters after they happen to preparing and acting before they occur.