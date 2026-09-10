Customers can identify the cards through a “Made from 100% Recycled Plastic” mark printed on the back.

“Meaningful sustainability efforts are the ones built into how a business operates,” said Shailesh Baidwan, group president of Maya and co-founder of Maya Bank.

“By completing our transition to recycled plastic for wallet cards, we are bringing that principle into products our customers use every day. It is a practical expression of how we want to build and grow Maya responsibly,” Baidwan added.

To mark the transition, Maya also launched the limited-edition Maya Bukad Card, a Visa card featuring artwork by Filipino visual artist and illustrator Raxenne Maniquiz.

The design takes inspiration from “bukadkad,” a Filipino word describing a flower in bloom, and incorporates flowers, foliage and wildlife drawn from Philippine nature.

The collaboration is part of Maya’s effort to incorporate local creative work into its products while reinforcing its environmental initiatives.

“Bukad brings this transition to life through art and design,” Baidwan said. “Raxenne’s work connects the nature that inspired the design with the recycled material behind the card. It reflects how we can support local creative talent while making more thoughtful choices about the resources we use.”

The Bukad Card is available through the Maya app starting 9 September for P350 and can be used for purchases and ATM withdrawals wherever Visa is accepted.

A Bukad scarf featuring Maniquiz’s artwork will also be available exclusively at the PURVEYR Fair on 12 to 13 September at the World Trade Center Tent. Customers who purchase the card at the event can receive the scarf for free, while supplies last.