Hontiveros led the Senate investigation into allegations of sexual abuse, human trafficking and other abuses involving Quiboloy and the KOJC. In an October 2024 hearing, alleged victims publicly identified themselves and confronted Quiboloy, who denied the accusations.

During the inquiry, former KOJC members testified about alleged sexual abuse, human trafficking, forced labor and intimidation. Quiboloy denied the allegations.

De Lima has likewise publicly supported efforts to hold Quiboloy accountable, while Cendaña has repeatedly backed the alleged victims and called for the pastor to face US authorities.

Cendaña on Wednesday said he would stand by his statements despite the planned complaint.

“I'd rather be libelous than be a sex trafficker. Thank God, I'm not any of them,” Cendaña said.

He said he believed the allegations that Quiboloy was a “child molester, pedophile, and human trafficker,” and renewed his call for the pastor to be extradited to the United States.

Cendaña also said the planned legal action was insignificant compared with the intimidation and abuse allegedly experienced by Quiboloy’s accusers and their families.

“My advice to Quiboloy is for him to devote his time and energy to face his victims in a US court,” he said.

The United States indicted Quiboloy in 2021 on federal charges related to sex trafficking. He has denied the allegations. He has also been facing criminal proceedings in the Philippines and has been detained since his arrest in September 2024.

The Department of Justice has said it is reviewing the US request under the Philippines-US extradition treaty and applicable Philippine law.

DAILY TRIBUNE reached out to Hontiveros for comment on the planned complaints. Her camp said it had “no comment” for now and would wait for the filing Thursday.

De Lima’s camp had yet to comment as of press time.