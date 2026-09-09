Renewable energy led the investment pipeline with 187 certified projects worth P5.46 trillion, or 85.72 percent of total project costs. These projects are expected to generate 276,469 jobs.

Digital infrastructure ranked next in investment value, with 10 projects worth P405.12 billion and an estimated 20,393 jobs. The sector includes projects supporting connectivity, data centers and digital services.

PPP, infrastructure and water projects comprised six projects worth P416.75 billion. Despite having fewer projects, the sector is projected to generate 113,363 jobs, the second-highest employment figure among the sectors.

Food security accounted for 33 projects worth P19.68 billion, with an estimated 7,421 jobs, while seven manufacturing projects totaled P67.04 billion and are expected to create 7,773 jobs.

The pharmaceutical sector had one certified project worth about P45 million, with 35 projected jobs.

Filipino investors accounted for the largest share of total investments at P4.46 trillion, or 70.09 percent. Denmark followed with P472.46 billion, Singapore with P370 billion, the Netherlands with P367.84 billion and Switzerland with P317.07 billion.

As of Aug. 31, 22 projects had been certified during 2026, representing P391.84 billion in investments and an estimated 44,235 jobs.

Renewable energy accounted for 18 of these projects, with a combined value of P386.77 billion and 44,016 projected jobs.

Meanwhile, 10 renewable energy projects worth P137.47 billion were removed from the Green Lane list after their service contracts were surrendered to the Department of Energy.

Of the 244 certified projects, 166 worth P5.52 trillion remain in the pre-development stage. Another 46 projects worth P368.64 billion are under construction, while nine projects worth P190.21 billion are in pre-operation and 23 worth P286.17 billion are already operational.