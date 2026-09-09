At the center of the Osmo 360 II is a 1-inch square high-dynamic-range sensor capable of recording 8K 360-degree video at 60 frames per second.

According to DJI, the square sensor increases sensor utilization by 25 percent compared with a traditional rectangular design while reducing power consumption. It delivers a dynamic range of up to 14.5 stops and uses 2.4-micrometer pixels.

The camera’s AI SuperNight 2.0 feature uses a noise-reduction algorithm to improve footage captured in low-light conditions.

For photography, the Osmo 360 II can capture 120-megapixel HDR panoramic images. It also supports 16K 360-degree time-lapse videos, 8K and 120 fps Vortex footage and up to 64-times panoramic slow motion generated using AI frame interpolation in DJI Studio.

All video formats support 10-bit color depth and DJI’s D-Log M color profile.

Built for action

The Osmo 360 II can operate underwater at depths of up to 10 meters without a separate case. DJI’s Invisible Waterproof Case extends its rated diving depth to 50 meters.

The camera can also operate in temperatures as low as minus 20 C.

Gesture and voice controls allow users to begin recording without touching the device, while the camera can also be activated by twisting a compatible selfie stick twice.

The built-in stabilization system is designed for activities such as motorcycling, skiing and cycling. Users may also add a Sports Dashboard overlay to display activity data in their videos.

DJI’s Invisible Selfie Stick can be digitally removed from footage, allowing the camera to simulate third-person and aerial perspectives. Its Dual Recording function can capture passing scenery and multiple subjects within the same frame.

Spotlight Follow uses subject tracking to keep a person or object centered even as the camera rotates, reducing the need to reframe footage during editing.

Replaceable lenses, built-in storage

The Osmo 360 II uses replaceable lenses coated with an optical film designed to improve scratch and wear resistance. Users can replace either one or both lenses if damaged.

The camera weighs 183 grams and has 105GB of built-in storage.

DJI said its battery can record continuously for up to 100 minutes at 8K and 30 fps. It can recharge to 80 percent in 22 minutes, while an optional Battery Extension Rod adds up to 180 minutes of operating time.

A four-microphone array and built-in wind-noise reduction handle audio recording. The camera also supports direct connections to several DJI microphones, including the Mic 3, Mic 2 and Mic Mini models.

Its dual-direction quick-release mounting system allows magnetic attachment on either side. A quarter-inch thread provides compatibility with conventional camera equipment and other DJI Osmo accessories.

The camera has a near-field communication area for connecting to the DJI Mimo mobile application, transferring footage or opening the app’s editing interface.

Creators can also import 360-degree videos exported from DJI Studio into DaVinci Resolve through a plug-in.

Philippine pricing

The Osmo 360 II Standard Combo is priced at P32,490, while the Adventure Combo costs P39,490. The Limitless Riding Combo is available for P34,490.

Optional lens replacement kits cost P1,190 for a single lens and P1,890 for a pair.

Other accessories include the Multifunctional Battery Case 3 for P3,299, the 1.2-meter Invisible Selfie Stick Kit for P2,149 and the Battery Extension Rod for P5,590.

DJI Care Refresh protection plans are also available, offering replacements for accidental damage, including collisions and water damage. The one-year plan provides up to two replacements, while the two-year plan includes up to four.