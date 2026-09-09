Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon will be the next witness in the graft trial of former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and former officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ Mimaropa regional office, the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division said Wednesday.

The case involves a P289-million road dike project in Oriental Mindoro that began construction in February 2023 and was later flagged for allegedly substandard work.