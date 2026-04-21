Ombudsman to summon Co upon return to Philippines

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla announced that they will summon former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co upon his return to the Philippines following his arrest by Czech authorities on 16 April.

Remulla asserted that the Co was still considered as a “fugitive from Justice” as he needed to personally face the issues concerning his involvement in the approval of the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and his accusations against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and congressman Martin Romualdez.