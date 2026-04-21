Ombudsman to summon Co upon return to Philippines

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla announced that they will summon former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co upon his return to the Philippines following his arrest by Czech authorities on 16 April.
Remulla asserted that the Co was still considered as a “fugitive from Justice” as he needed to personally face the issues concerning his involvement in the approval of the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and his accusations against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and congressman Martin Romualdez.
“He is still a fugitive from justice, technically, until he comes back to our jurisdiction…and fugitives from justice have no right to defend themselves when they’re in court,” he said.
The Ombudsman claimed that the testimonies of the former chair of the House Committee on Appropriations allowed the various courts that would conduct hearings on his cases to render the “proper” judgment.
However, despite all of the concerns surrounding any future arraignments, Remulla said that an important step was to ensure that Co would be turned over to Philippine jurisdiction since there was no established extradition treaty between the country and the Czech Republic.
He also explained that their office was pleased when they heard that the Executive Department had sent a delegation for the prompt repatriation of the fugitive.