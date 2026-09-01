Leading the series, the F9 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform and recorded an AnTuTu score of 4,165,108, according to POCO.

Both phones support Smart frame rate of up to 185FPS through the VisionBoost D8 chipset, while POCO says more than 20 games can run natively at the ultra-high frame rate.

The phones also feature the company’s WildBoost Engine and POCO 3D IceLoop cooling system designed to maintain performance during demanding gaming sessions.

For their displays, both models use 185Hz POCO HyperRGB AMOLED panels, measuring 6.9 inches on the F9 Ultra and 6.59 inches on the F9 Pro.

The screens use POCO’s HyperRGB technology and the new M11 luminescent material, with peak brightness reaching 4,500 nits in multiple scenarios and up to 10,000 nits for HDR content.

POCO has also expanded its partnership with Bose for the F9 Series, with both phones featuring Sound by Bose tuning.

The F9 Ultra combines dual stereo speakers with an independent subwoofer for a 2.1-channel audio setup, while the F9 Pro uses dual stereo speakers with a sealed cavity design.

A new Game audio mode is designed to increase the loudness of footsteps and improve directional awareness during gaming.

The F9 Series also marks POCO’s first use of a 200MP camera system, with optical image stabilization available on both models.

The F9 Ultra adds a 5x periscope telephoto camera with 10x lossless zoom and 20x AI Ultra Zoom, while the F9 Pro uses a 50MP 2.5x floating telephoto camera capable of focusing from as close as 10 centimeters.

Powering the F9 Ultra is an 8,050mAh battery, the largest yet in POCO’s F Series, while the F9 Pro carries a 6,330mAh battery.

Both support 100W wired and 50W wireless HyperCharge, along with wired and wireless reverse charging.

In the Philippines, the F9 Ultra starts at P55,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, while the F9 Pro starts at P49,999 for the same memory configuration.

Early-bird prices from 1 to 16 September bring the F9 Ultra down to P45,999 and the F9 Pro to P33,999 for their respective 12GB+256GB variants, with additional platform rebates available.

The early-bird promotion also includes free REDMI Buds 8 Active, a 1+1-year warranty and up to six months of screen replacement through Xiaomi service centers.