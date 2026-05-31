AFP, US hold maritime drills near Bajo de Masinloc; China steps up patrols

The third Philippines-United States MCA this year involved the Philippine Navy's BRP Antonio Luna, an AW109 helicopter, FA-50 fighter aircraft, and a Sokol aircraft. The PCG deployed BRP Melchora Aquino, while the US side sent the USCGC Midgett and an MH-65 helicopter.

The participating forces conducted search and rescue operations, visit-board-search-and-seizure exercises, maritime law enforcement training, deck landing qualifications, vertical replenishment activities, and communications drills.

The AFP said the activity demonstrated the commitment of both countries to deepen defense cooperation, strengthen maritime domain awareness, and uphold a rules-based international order.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. met with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific security conference.

Koizumi expressed his intention to further strengthen defense ties under the Philippines-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while Teodoro emphasized continued coordination under the Free and Open Indo-Pacific framework.

Both officials welcomed recent developments in bilateral defense relations, including Japan's participation in Exercise Balikatan, the signing of the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement earlier this year, and ongoing negotiations on the protection of classified military information.

As the maritime exercises concluded, China announced intensified military and coast guard patrols near Scarborough Shoal.

The People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command said its naval and air units conducted combat readiness patrols in what it described as the "territorial sea and airspace" surrounding the disputed atoll.

“Such patrols serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights violation and provocative acts,” the command said in a statement.

China's coast guard also reported conducting law enforcement patrols in the area and claimed it had taken action against vessels engaged in what it described as “illegal rights-violation activities.”

The patrols came amid continued tensions in the West Philippine Sea and growing defense cooperation among the Philippines, the United States, and Japan.