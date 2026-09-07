DC Studios’ Supergirl will make its global streaming debut exclusively on HBO Max on 10 September.

Supergirl stars Milly Alcock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, with David Corenswet and Jason Momoa.

In its inaugural flight into the new DC Cinematic Universe, Supergirl reveals the origin of the interplanetary nomad Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, cousin of Kal-El, better known as Superman.

Headstrong, worldly-wise, and often reckless, Supergirl exudes a brand of heroism all her own — truthful, relatable and always on her own terms. But when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion.

Together they undertake an epic, interstellar journey, struggling to balance one’s need for vengeance with the pursuit of justice — and to save the life of Kara’s best friend, her dog Krypto.

Supergirl is written by Ana Nogueira, directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by DC Studios’ heads Peter Safran and James Gunn. It is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the movie is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther.