The platform is designed to consolidate personnel deployment data with geographic and emergency information, allowing police authorities to determine the location and status of deployed personnel, identify available units, and assess which units are closest to reported incidents or areas needing immediate response.

The system is expected to be used both during regular police operations and emergency situations, particularly where the availability and proximity of personnel could affect response times.

Rodriguez said the project is intended to complement, rather than replace, conventional police work by providing commanders with more timely operational information.

“Project NATALGED is not meant to replace good policing; it is here to empower you to do your jobs better and safer,” Rodriguez said.

He added that the technology could help police respond more quickly and strengthen public trust.

As development of NATALGED-CV continues, PRO2 said the system would also be used to identify gaps in police deployment and improve coordination among units operating throughout Cagayan Valley.

The project is part of PRO2’s efforts to incorporate digital tools into police operations under the PNP’s broader thrust of providing faster and more responsive public service.