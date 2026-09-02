The briefing was led by PRO2 Regional Director Police Brigadier General Mariano C. Rodriguez, together with police officials and representatives, who presented data on index and non-index crimes, crime solution efficiency, crime clearance efficiency, crime trends, and other issues affecting peace and order in Cagayan Valley.

Aglipay reviewed the data presented and emphasized the importance of maintaining police visibility and heightened monitoring, particularly in strategic and heavily populated areas, to prevent criminal activity and ensure public safety.

The governor also commended PRO2 under Rodriguez for its continued efforts to maintain peace and order in the region. As RPOC chairperson, Aglipay assured the police of the continued support and coordination of member agencies and local governments in implementing programs and measures aimed at keeping communities safe.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, thanked Aglipay and the RPOC for their continued support and cooperation with the police, stressing that maintaining peace and order requires sustained coordination among law enforcement agencies, local governments, partner agencies, and communities.

He added that under PRO2’s TSAPA, or “To Serve And Protect All,” police personnel are expected to remain active, accessible, accountable, and acceptable in their respective communities.

“Our goal is not only to respond to crime but to prevent it before it happens, so that every citizen in Cagayan Valley can experience safe, prompt, honest, and reliable police service,” Rodriguez said.

PRO2 said it will continue reviewing crime trends and operational deployments to identify areas requiring additional police presence and appropriate interventions.

The regional police office will likewise strengthen coordination with local government units, partner agencies, stakeholders, and communities as part of a whole-of-nation approach to maintaining peace and security.

The briefing forms part of PRO2’s preparations for the NPOC meeting in Malacañang, where key issues and strategies concerning peace and order and public safety nationwide are expected to be discussed.