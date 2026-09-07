“On the part of taking of mugshot, mayroon po kasing proseso na kapag po kayo ay pumunta nang diretso sa korte at naglagak po ng cash bond, ang lahat po ng requirements na maaaring isumite katulad po ng mga larawan, sketch ng tahanan, kung saan iyong address, barangay certificate, at kapag ito naman po ay nakumpleto, hindi naman po niri-require na pumunta pa sa presinto para sa the usual na nakikita nating mugshot,” Castro said.

Castro, however, did not directly answer whether Duterte received special treatment.

Duterte lawyer Paul Lawrence Lim likewise said Monday that the Vice President did not have to undergo mugshot proceedings because she voluntarily appeared before the court to post bail on three counts of grave threats.

“Yung mugshot, nangyayari lang po ‘yan ‘pag naaresto ang isang akusado. Ang nangyari kay Vice President… nung Sabado wala kasing arrest because she went to the court for voluntarily submitting herself… para mag-post ng bail,” Lim said.

‘Red carpet’

Castro also distanced Malacañang from the red carpet prepared at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court for Duterte.

“Ang paglalagay—as in literally red carpet na ginawa ng korte? Wala po tayong masasabi kung ano po ang naging dahilan ng korte. Iyan po ay hindi na po saklaw ng ehekutibo,” she said.

Castro said court procedures and arrangements fall outside the authority of the executive branch.

Duterte’s distrust of justice system

Duterte earlier said she no longer trusted the country’s courts, prompting Castro to urge Filipinos not to lose faith in the justice system.

“Hindi po dapat mawalan ng tiwala ang taumbayan sa sistema po ng ating hustisya,” Castro said.

She added that Duterte was free to express her views but said the government would not encourage Filipinos to lose confidence in the justice system.

Duterte also said she did not feel safe, a concern echoed by her brother, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte.

Castro said Philippine National Police chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. and National Bureau of Investigation Director Melvin Matibag had said there was no record of threats reported against the Vice President.

She called on Duterte to present documented evidence supporting her security concerns.

Palace disputes claims of planned attacks

Castro also rejected Duterte’s claim that the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte and alleged attacks against her had been planned by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Vice President earlier released a screenshot of what she said was a conversation with former Armed Forces chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., in which she sought protection for her mother and children.

Castro questioned why the allegations were only being raised now.

“Regarding the alleged attack, President Marcos Jr.'s attack on her, personally, back in 2024 — no one mentioned this, or she did not mention it at the time she was allegedly attacked back in 2024. She also did not mention anything about the alleged threats way back in 2023,” Castro said.

She also linked the timing of Duterte’s allegations to controversy over the Vice President’s previous statements involving Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.