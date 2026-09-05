Duterte also said she did not feel that her mother and children would be safe if she remained with them, expressing concern over their “safety and welfare.”

The vice president claimed that the government had subjected her to “pressure and harassment” since 2023, and linked her personal security concerns to broader grievances over public services and corruption.

‘Public office is a public trust’

However, House prosecution panel spokesperson Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong questioned Duterte’s reported statement that she did not trust the courts or police, saying it was particularly troubling coming from a lawyer who holds one of the country’s highest offices.

Adiong said Duterte had the right to challenge police conduct and disagree with court decisions, but should use remedies provided under the law.

“There is a difference between questioning the actions of an institution and categorically declaring that you no longer trust the institutions themselves,” he said.

He also invoked Duterte’s oath to uphold the Constitution and execute the laws, saying public officials have a responsibility to strengthen, rather than weaken, confidence in government institutions.

“Hindi maaaring nakadepende ang tiwala natin sa batas at sa mga institusyon ng Republika kung pabor o hindi pabor sa atin ang kanilang ginagawa,” Adiong said.

He also questioned how Duterte could ask Filipinos to continue trusting her if she herself said she no longer trusted the courts and police.

“Public office is a public trust,” Adiong said.

House prosecutor Rep. Terry Ridon, meanwhile, urged Duterte to face the criminal proceedings and answer the allegations in court.

“Sinong mananagot? Kayo po, Madam Vice President, ang kailangang managot at sumagot sa mga alegasyong kinakaharap ninyo,” Ridon said.

“Tama na po ang drama,” he added, saying Duterte should face the process and present her defense in court.

To recall, Duterte made during an online news conference in November 2024, when she said she had instructed someone to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife Liza Araneta Marcos and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she herself were killed.

The remarks led to the criminal case, which Duterte has denied constituted threats. A Quezon City court found probable cause to proceed with the case and issued the arrest warrant on Friday.

Duterte posted P360,000 in cash bail at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Saturday, or P120,000 for each of the three counts of grave threats filed against her.

The criminal case is separate from Duterte’s impeachment trial before the Senate, although the alleged threats are also among the issues raised in the impeachment proceedings. The Department of Justice has maintained that the criminal prosecution and impeachment proceedings are separate processes that can proceed simultaneously.