In its latest situational report, the NDRRMC said infrastructure damage was recorded in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Cordillera, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

Agricultural losses were reported in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cordillera, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

The agency said 89,770 farmers and fisherfolk were affected, while damaged agricultural areas reached an estimated 79,152 hectares.

Of the total, about 21,998 hectares were assessed to have no chance of recovery, while around 57,153 hectares still have a chance of recovery.

The NDRRMC also reported 43 deaths, 11 of which have been confirmed as weather-related.

Eighteen people were injured, while five remain missing.