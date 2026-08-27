During a House Committee on Appropriations hearing, the DILG said roughly 84 percent of its proposed budget would go to personnel services.

Among the agencies receiving substantial increases are the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Fire Protection and Philippine National Police.

The additional funding is intended for vehicles and equipment, the construction of facilities and salaries for 2,000 additional personnel in each agency.

Despite the overall increase, allocations for the Early Childhood Care and Development Council, Philippine Commission on Women, National Commission on Muslim Filipinos and National Police Commission were reduced.

In a separate budget briefing, CHED urged lawmakers to consider its original ₱70.28-billion proposal after the NEP allocated only ₱35.45 billion to the commission, leaving a ₱34.83-billion gap.

CHED said the lower allocation would leave some priority programs underfunded, including its Information Systems Strategic Plan, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education program and scholarship initiatives.

CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis said the commission sought the higher allocation to invest in and improve systems supporting the higher education sector.

She warned that the funding gap could affect previous commitments and reforms intended to strengthen higher education institutions.

“Why do we need to address the financial gap? Why do we plead for the removed P34 billion as proposed based on data, why do we need it? To continue what we are doing effectively and efficiently and to continue serving the higher education community,” Agrupis told lawmakers.

From 2024 to 2026, CHED’s proposed budgets were reduced in the NEP but subsequently increased during congressional deliberations before their inclusion in the General Appropriations Act.

CHED’s ₱70.28-billion proposal for 2027 is also its highest budget request during the four-year period.