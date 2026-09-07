One is a 64-year-old examinee managing chronic dry eye, while another, 49, is undergoing therapy for a shoulder injury and lost a laptop shortly before the exams.

The third, 69, has had limited exposure to computers throughout life.

Gaerlan said four other examinees were allowed to take the test with the help of an encoder.

One lost their sight because of a rare form of meningitis, while another lost both arms. A 75-year-old examinee was also granted assistance because of limited computer literacy, while another has a hand condition that prevents typing at the speed required by the digital format.

“Meron din tayong isang person deprived of liberty. We did not require him to take the Bar exams within the walls of his detention. We allowed him to go to the local testing center but of course with the implementation of our security protocols in coordination with the Office of the Judiciary Marshals,” Gaerlan said.

The youngest examinee this year is 24, while the oldest is 84.

A total of 12,029 candidates took the first-day tests of the 2026 Bar Examinations on 6 September, the highest Day 1 turnout on record.

This year also marks the first time the Bar exams are being conducted under a codified framework pursuant to the 2025 amendments to Rule 138 of the Rules of Court governing admission to the Bar.

Gaerlan, chairperson of the 2026 Bar Examinations, said during a news conference at St. Benedict Hall of San Beda College Alabang in Muntinlupa City that 14,291 candidates initially applied for this year’s qualifying examinations.

Of these, 13,441 were officially admitted, also the highest number of admitted examinees on record.

Data from the Bar Chairperson’s Office showed that of the 12,029 examinees who took the first-day tests, 6,773 are women, 285 are senior citizens and 304 are persons with disabilities.

About 45.9 percent are first-time takers, 29.5 percent are previous takers and 24.6 percent are refreshers.

Gaerlan assured examinees that the Supreme Court was not there to stand in the way of their aspirations, saying the Bar questions were guided by fairness and reasonableness.

He also expressed hope that future lawyers would use their profession not only for themselves but also in service of the country.

“Alam natin maraming mga problema sa ating bansa. Nawa sila ay makatulong sa mga suliraning ito at hindi makadagdag sa mga problema ng ating bansa,” Gaerlan said.

He also encouraged examinees to trust in their preparation and draw inspiration from the people to whom they dedicate their dreams.

“You have done everything na makakayanan ninyo. Just believe in yourself and think of to whom you are dedicating your dreams — kanino ba ninyo inaalay ito? Maybe to your parents, to your children, to your loved ones. ’Dun na lang kayo mag-concentrate and of course you have to leave everything to God,” he said.