Authorities said they recovered one sachet containing 0.12 gram of suspected shabu, estimated at P816. Also seized were a blue Redmi smartphone, a marked P1,000 bill, two lighters, and tissue paper.

Later that evening, from 8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m., a joint police team arrested a 36-year-old seaman from Candon City.

Police said they seized two sachets containing a total of 1.12 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P7,616. Other items recovered included two marked P1,000 bills, a Yamaha NMAX motorcycle, two mobile phones, a lighter, and a piece of paper.

Authorities said the seized items were inventoried and marked at the scene in the presence of the suspects and required witnesses.