Police arrested two men in separate anti-drug operations in Candon City on 5 September 2026, and seized suspected shabu, cash, mobile phones, and other items.
In the first operation, conducted from 2:51 p.m. to 5:48 p.m., Candon City police arrested a 46-year-old construction worker and city resident.
Authorities said they recovered one sachet containing 0.12 gram of suspected shabu, estimated at P816. Also seized were a blue Redmi smartphone, a marked P1,000 bill, two lighters, and tissue paper.
Later that evening, from 8:45 p.m. to 10:45 p.m., a joint police team arrested a 36-year-old seaman from Candon City.
Police said they seized two sachets containing a total of 1.12 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P7,616. Other items recovered included two marked P1,000 bills, a Yamaha NMAX motorcycle, two mobile phones, a lighter, and a piece of paper.
Authorities said the seized items were inventoried and marked at the scene in the presence of the suspects and required witnesses.