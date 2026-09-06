“Their narrative now is that they do not trust the court and they feel fear and they feel unsafe,” he added.

The Vice President appeared before the QC RTC on Saturday after the court issued an arrest warrant against her in connection with the case filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) concerning her alleged grave threats.

Prior to entering the court building, Duterte repeatedly told her lawyers and members of the media that she did not “feel safe” and feared that she would be killed while detained in a facility.

On the same day, she also denounced statements by Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who claimed that authorities did not arrest Duterte despite knowing her location on the night the warrant was issued.

“These statements of Secretary Jonvic Remulla merely strengthen documents that we have long had concerning the harassment and surveillance operations of the Philippine National Police and other agencies against me,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“The surveillance operations of the administration have been going on for years. There has been a huge amount of public funds that has been allocated for these types of activities against a sitting Vice President,” she added.

Adiong, however, claimed that the unfolding case was far from “political harassment” and was simply “proof” that justice in the country was “alive” and being implemented against anyone, regardless of their position.

The lawmaker maintained that the issues Duterte is currently facing are accountability measures meant to hold her responsible for her previous actions.

“This is not political harassment because that’s what they’re trying to spin...it’s not even about her, it’s about the law being implemented equally to all citizens regardless who you are,” he explained.

Further adding to his sentiments, Adiong said the contradicting claims from Duterte and her allies were a clear indication that their appreciation of justice was “selective,” given that they were only amenable to the way laws were implemented when the provisions favored them.

He asserted that if the Vice President truly believed she was innocent of the alleged crimes, she should not fear the due process being afforded to her.

“I think this is how a frame of mind tries to influence other people that when it comes to appreciating and respecting the law, what may be more convenient for them, they use it to satisfy the narratives they want, which to us is clear a very selective appreciation of the law,” he said.

Despite her concerns, Duterte followed standard court procedures and was able to post P360,000 bail for the three counts of grave threats she is facing before the court.

The grave threats charges filed against Duterte by the DOJ are the same allegations cited in Article IV of her ongoing impeachment case before the Senate.