The Department of Tourism Region 1 launched its Market Tourism Program on the second day of the 37th Philippine Travel Mart, promoting public markets as destinations where visitors can experience local food, products, culture and community life.

The program was developed following a market tourism assessment conducted from July 13 to 15, 2026, at the Laoag City Public Market in Ilocos Norte and the San Fernando City Public Market in La Union.

The initiative seeks to position public markets beyond their traditional role as centers for trade, highlighting them as places where local traditions, culinary products and stories can be experienced by tourists.

At the DOT Region 1 booth’s Hapag Area, La Union featured local dishes and produce including lechon, pancit, igado, dinuguan, guapple and mangoes. Ilocos Sur, meanwhile, showcased bagnet, balikutsa and chichacorn.

The regional tourism office said the program is part of efforts to promote the distinct products, food and cultural offerings of the Ilocos Region through market-based tourism experiences.