Supporters of Vice President Sara Duterte gathered outside the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Saturday to express their support following the official’s posting of bail in connection with her grave threats case.

The supporters waited outside the court for Duterte and members of her legal team as they emerged after posting bail in response to an arrest warrant issued Friday in connection with the case.

As Duterte faced the media and supporters outside the court, one supporter said, “Mahal ka namin, VP Sara. Hindi ka namin iiwan, VP” (We love you, VP Sara. We will never leave you, VP).

Duterte later embraced the crying female supporter and told her, “Magpakatatag kayo” (Be strong).