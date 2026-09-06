Supporters of Vice President Sara Duterte gathered outside the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Saturday to express their support following the official’s posting of bail in connection with her grave threats case.
The supporters waited outside the court for Duterte and members of her legal team as they emerged after posting bail in response to an arrest warrant issued Friday in connection with the case.
As Duterte faced the media and supporters outside the court, one supporter said, “Mahal ka namin, VP Sara. Hindi ka namin iiwan, VP” (We love you, VP Sara. We will never leave you, VP).
Duterte later embraced the crying female supporter and told her, “Magpakatatag kayo” (Be strong).
Other supporters also expressed their support, consecutively shouting, “Mahal namin kayo,” “Mahal ka ng Pilipinas, VP,” and “Di ka namo pasagdan, VP” (We love you, The Philippines loves you, VP, and We will not abandon you, VP).
Duterte later urged her supporters, “Huwag kayong papatalo sa kanila” (Don’t let yourselves be defeated by them).
Duterte and her legal team posted P360,000 bail over three counts of grave threats filed against her by the Department of Justice.
The DOJ filed three counts of grave threats against Duterte on 11 August, stemming from the Vice President’s controversial remarks in November 2024 involving President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
Duterte said she had instructed someone to kill Marcos, the First Lady and Romualdez if she herself were killed.
“Huwag kang mag-alala, Ma'am, sa security ko, kasi may kinausap na ako na tao. Sabi ko sa kanya, kapag pinatay ako, patayin mo si BBM, si Liza Araneta, at si Martin Romualdez,” the Vice President said during an online conference on 23 November 2024.
(Don’t worry, Ma’am, about my security, because I have already talked to someone. I told him, if I am killed, kill BBM, Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez.)