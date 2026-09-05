Duterte expressed concerns about her safety as she went to court to post bail.

"Kukunin ako ng pulis. Isasama ako ng pulis. Pulis naman iyong nanghaharass sa akin nung 2023. Saan na ako pupunta?," she said.

"Umalis na nga ako kung nasaan mga anak ko para pumunta sa korte pero pumunta pa rin ang pulis," Duterte added.

Police secured the Quezon City Hall of Justice on Saturday morning and brought a mugshot backdrop into the building. Duterte's lawyers, Michael Poa and Paul Lawrence Lim, arrived ahead of her and declined to answer reporters' questions.

The Department of Justice filed the charges over Duterte's remarks that she had hired an assassin to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez if an alleged plot against her succeeded.

The alleged threats against Marcos also form part of the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte in her ongoing Senate impeachment trial.