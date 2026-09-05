“Wala pa,” Poa told reporters when asked whether they had been able to post bail.

Duterte's convoy arrived minutes later but remained outside the Justice Hall.

The Quezon City RTC Branch 98 issued a warrant Friday for Duterte's arrest over three counts of grave threats in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Duterte said she went to the court to post bail and avoid being arrested but expressed concerns about her safety.

"I do not feel safe at all," she told reporters.

"Sinong mananagot kapag namatay ako mamayang gabi? Maghuhugas-kamay lang ang pulis make it look like an accident. Maghuhugas-kamay lang Yun judge. Hindi ko alam kung anong nangyayari sa akin sa loob. Hindi ko nga alam kung anong mangyayari any minute now," she said.

"Alam niyo presidente ito, asawa ng presidente, pinsan ng presidente, saan ako pupunta? Sasabihin lang ng DOJ (Department of Justice) sasabihin lang ng judge ilagay niyo yan sa kanal. Sasabihin lang DILG sa pulis make it look like an accident," she added.

Duterte also questioned the local court's jurisdiction, saying she should be under the jurisdiction of the impeachment court.

"Ngayon I am at the jurisdiction of this judge. Sino mananagot ngayon dito?," she said.