“Innovations in the digital technology are fast evolving and we really need to keep up for more efficient and effective approaches in running after illegal activities and eventually make the cyberspace safe for every Filipino,” Nartatez said.

He added that this is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to strengthen law enforcement efforts against cybercrimes and ensure that existing laws are effectively implemented.

The PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) earlier raised concerns over the effectiveness of the SIM Card Registration Act in preventing cybercrimes, noting that certain loopholes need to be addressed to make the law more effective in preventing and addressing crimes.

Nartatez said the PNP’s concerned units are prepared to coordinate with lawmakers and stakeholders in the review of the law. The police organization will also provide relevant insights and data that could help guide the proposed amendments.

“The PNP is ready to provide its insights and data that will push for the amendment of the law, making it more effective when it comes to crime prevention,” Nartatez said.

“I have directed our legal team to look into this and make the necessary recommendations,” he noted.

While legislative amendments are being considered, the PNP said it will continue its operations against cybercrime and activities that facilitate the commission of crimes through mobile communications.

Nartatez vowed to sustain the PNP’s intensified campaign against cybercrimes. He also directed concerned police units to heighten operations against the illegal sale of SIM cards and the use of unregistered SIM cards in criminal activities.