A pre-bid conference is scheduled on 11 September, while the opening of bids will be held on 25 September.

The project follows PEZA’s earlier procurement of architectural and engineering design services for the proposed multipurpose building, which had an approved budget of P7 million.

The facility is among several infrastructure projects being pursued inside the Cavite Economic Zone this year.

PEZA has also listed the rehabilitation and improvement of drainage lines, road asphalt overlay, a proposed public transport terminal and upgrades to emergency response facilities.

The agency allocated P25.98 million for drainage improvements along several roads within the zone and P22.23 million for asphalt overlay along CEZIA and East Avenue.

A P3.91-million public transport terminal is also among the projects proposed for the economic zone.

The Cavite Economic Zone is one of PEZA’s government-operated economic zones and hosts manufacturing and export-oriented enterprises in the province.

Construction of the multipurpose building is expected to proceed following the completion of the bidding process and award of the contract.