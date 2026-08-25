The projects are expected to generate $6.60 billion in exports and create 26,994 direct jobs nationwide.

Manufacturing accounted for the largest number of approved projects at 80, followed by ecozone development with 31 and information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) with 30.

PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga said the results reflected continued investor confidence in the Philippines.

“These results are a clear vote of confidence in the Philippines’ capacity to compete for high-value investments. With P216.46 billion already approved, we are building stronger production and export capabilities, creating more jobs, and deepening our integration into global value chains,” Panga said.

The agency approved 22 projects worth P64.57 billion during its 20 August board meeting, a 334-percent increase from the P14.87 billion approved in August 2025.

Of the total projects approved from January to August, 34 were classified as big-ticket investments with a combined value of P193.71 billion.

Luzon accounted for 161 projects, followed by the Visayas with 23 and Mindanao with 12.

PEZA said it is now focused on converting more investment leads into projects as it works to close the remaining gap toward its annual target.

“With four months to go, PEZA remains relentless in turning investor confidence into lasting economic opportunities for the country,” Panga said.