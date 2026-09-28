The responses come after the regulator’s September revalidation found no measurable improvement in the mobile broadband service of DITO, Globe and Smart compared with tests conducted in the first and second quarters.

The NTC said over the weekend that previously recorded poor mobile broadband signals remained substantially unchanged despite operators being given time to undertake urgent corrective measures.

DITO CME Holdings Corp. confirmed the information involving its telecommunications subsidiary and said DITO is already engaging the regulator.

“However, DITO Tel is currently engaging the NTC in discussions with respect to the contents of the Show Cause Letter and will update the public on developments, if any,” DITO CME said.

Smart and Globe, however, said they have yet to receive their respective orders.

“We clarify that, as of this writing, Smart Communications, Inc. (“Smart”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PLDT, has not received the Show Cause Order referred to in the news article,” PLDT Inc. said in a separate disclosure.

“Accordingly, Smart is not in a position at this time to confirm or comment on the reported penalty, including its terms, applicability, or potential impact on the business and operations of Smart,” it added.

PLDT said Smart would review the order upon receipt and respond through the appropriate regulatory channels.

Globe likewise said it was still awaiting the order.

“We would like to clarify that as of this filing, we have not received the aforementioned show cause order from the NTC,” Globe said.

“Rest assured, we will disclose relevant details in due course,” it added.

The NTC earlier said it had prepared show-cause orders against all three operators, with a daily penalty of P100,000 starting 25 September until the identified service deficiencies are fully rectified.

The regulator flagged Manila, Makati and Quezon City as areas of concern for Globe; San Juan, Pasay and Las Piñas for DITO; and Parañaque, Manila and Pasig for Smart during the September revalidation.

With service gaps persisting, the NTC said it will conduct bi-weekly retesting in the affected areas to check whether operators are carrying out the necessary network improvements. It will also continue monitoring mobile broadband performance elsewhere in Metro Manila.