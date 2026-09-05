“Where roads are opened, help follows. To the best of our ability, we shall serve those in need,” Balle-Caluag said as DSWD relief packs were delivered to residents of Main Barrio, Barangay Pandaras. She thanked NLEX Corp. for opening portions of the expressway to allow relief teams and government personnel faster access.

The Office of Civil Defense also donated a water filtration system to Barangay Pandaras, along with 100 units of 7-liter bottled water for evacuees. In Barangay Tinajero, 224 food packs containing canned goods, noodles, powdered drinks, biscuits and bottled water were distributed.

Sen. Lito Lapid also visited the city on 4 September to turn over DSWD family food packs to residents of Mansgold Village in Barangay Santa Lucia, accompanied by Balle-Caluag and city councilors Harvey Quiwa, Jay Cuyugan and Elmer Bengco.

Councilors Jay Cuyugan and Mark Joseph Carreon, along with members of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, also joined the relief missions.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office has begun monitoring evacuation centers to ensure cleanliness and proper waste disposal, following the mayor’s directive to keep the facilities safe and sanitary.

As of the latest advisory, several major roads remain passable, while some areas in Barangays Sto. Rosario, Del Pilar, San Nicolas and San Jose remain impassable to light vehicles. The City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office warned that road conditions may change depending on rainfall and water levels.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office continues to appeal for donations of hot meals, drinking water, blankets, sleeping mats and other essential supplies. Donations may be coursed through the 24/7 Emergency Operations Center at the Civic Center Compound in Barangay San Isidro.