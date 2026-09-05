“We must ask, are these investments aligned with the long-term mobility goals? Do they address congestion, safety, and accessibility? And most importantly, will they deliver tangible relief to ordinary Filipinos who rely daily on our transport system?” Ongchuan said during the hearing on Sept. 3.

Ongchuan, who sponsors the DOTr budget, noted that only 30 of the 179 proposed infrastructure projects have been included in the National Expenditure Program (NEP), underscoring the need to carefully prioritize projects and ensure the efficient and equitable use of public funds.

DOTr Secretary Giovanni Z. Lopez, together with officials from the department and its attached agencies, led the presentation and responded to the committee’s interpellations.

Lawmakers sought updates on major transport projects, including the MRT systems, provincial railways, the Metro Manila Subway, ports, passenger terminals, and provincial and regional airports. Lopez reported that MRT-7 is expected to become operational in the second quarter of 2027.

Issues involving ports and passenger terminals, bus terminal prioritization, right-of-way concerns, franchise processing in regional offices, and training for the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) were also raised during the hearing.

Lopez repeatedly appealed for greater fiscal space to fund additional projects and address the concerns raised during the hearing.

Committee on Appropriations Vice Chairperson Rep. Reynante U. Arrogancia commended the DOTr for its transparent and sufficiently detailed presentation of the proposed budget.

“Our country faces many challenges in the transportation sector, and its programs and projected outcomes are viewed as a leading vehicle towards economic development. We, the members of the House of Representatives, are in full support of the proposed 2027 budget of the DOTr.” Arrogancia said.