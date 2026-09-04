Initial investigation indicated that the two were allegedly members of the Pondoyo Robbery Group, which reportedly operates in Zamboanga del Sur and neighboring regions. They were also identified as suspects in the robbery of the same commercial establishment’s branch in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, in February 2026, and an alleged robbery at the same home improvement branch in Tudela, Misamis Occidental, on 24 April 2026.

Acting on information developed during the investigation, personnel of the Ozamiz City Police Station conducted a hot-pursuit operation and arrested “Joe” at his residence.

Police then proceeded to the nearby residence of “Boy,” who lived in the same area. Upon approaching, “Boy,” who was allegedly armed with a .45-caliber pistol, reportedly fired at the operatives, prompting them to defend themselves.

The suspect sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead.

“Joe” will face appropriate charges for robbery in connection with the Ozamiz City incident and for violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, over the alleged possession of a .45-caliber pistol.

Babagay commended the Ozamiz police personnel for their prompt investigation and pursuit of the suspects.

“This accomplishment demonstrates the value of focused and intelligence-driven policing. In less than 24 hours, our personnel developed vital leads, identified the suspects, and acted swiftly to place one of them under arrest. We will continue to pursue individuals and groups involved in robbery and other criminal activities through lawful and properly coordinated police operations,” he said.