He identified the vessels off Hilabaan, Eastern Samar, as the Luyang III destroyer Xigase (BN 159), frigate Xuanwei (BN 535), Luyang III Mod destroyer Baotou (BN 133) and Jiangkai II-class frigate Yixing (BN 537).

Another PLA Navy vessel was monitored on 1 September about 75.40 nautical miles from Bobon, Burgos, Ilocos Norte, he said.

“These are sophisticated combat vessels equipped for air defense, long-range strike and anti-submarine warfare. Their locations matter. Eastern Samar faces the Philippine Sea, while Ilocos Norte lies near the northern approaches to the Luzon Strait,” Goitia said.

According to him, the question is simple: “what are they observing, and why there?”

“Not every naval passage is surveillance. But warships with these capabilities operating near strategic waters warrant scrutiny,” Goitia said.

“We should not be afraid simply because foreign warships are around us. We should be vigilant. We know where they are, and we know how to watch over our own waters,” he added.

Goitia said concerns also extend to Panatag Shoal, where the Chinese marine research vessel Haiyang Dizhi Shi Hao has reportedly returned after briefly leaving the area.

“That raises a question: where did the data and samples gathered during its stay go?” Goitia asked.

He said one intelligence assessment suggested that the vessel may have transferred digital mapping data and subsurface core samples to a China-occupied feature in the Kalayaan Island Group.

“If confirmed, the issue goes beyond research. It raises questions about what China is collecting in Philippine waters and how that information may be used,” Goitia said.

He added that, according to the intelligence assessment, the vessels did not have diplomatic clearance to enter and exit Philippine waters.

“That should concern every Filipino. Every hull should be identified. Every movement tracked. Every suspicious pattern documented. Quietly. Consistently. As a matter of course. Gray-zone activity thrives on secrecy,” Goitia said.

He said vigilance remains necessary in responding to such activity.

“When it comes to Philippine territory, we may disagree on politics, but when it comes to Philippine territory, we should have one position: this is ours, and it is our responsibility to defend it,” Goitia said.

“This is not a call to confrontation. It is a call to pay attention and stand together,” he added.

On perceptions of weakness, Goitia said: “We are not looking for trouble, but we will not allow our silence to be mistaken for weakness. China may operate in the shadows. The Philippines does not have to. We will watch. We will document. We will hold our ground. Because these are our waters. This is our country. And defending them is not optional.”

Goitia also heads the Filipinos Do Not Yield Movement.