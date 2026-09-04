“The Secretary, without identifying or zeroing in on any incident, has listened to experts and there is already a finding that grooming plays a part in some incidents,” Dato said.

He stressed, however, that authorities are still determining how widespread the practice is and verifying information gathered during the preliminary investigation.

Dato said part of the inquiry is to establish “how widespread or how factual that is.”

Vida earlier disclosed that law enforcement agencies were pursuing leads involving individuals allegedly mentoring or grooming children who play online games, particularly minors showing interest in violent games, for possible recruitment into groups that may encourage violent or terrorist acts.

Dato said the DOJ is actively participating in Senate deliberations on a proposed measure that would criminalize grooming.

“The Department is actively supporting or participating in deliberations in the Senate committee headed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros,” he said.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children and Gender Equality is studying possible legislation that would make grooming a criminal offense.

The DOJ’s position comes amid investigations into recent school shooting incidents in Tacloban City and at Ateneo de Zamboanga University, where authorities are also looking into possible online influences on minors.