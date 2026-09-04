Armed Forces of the Philippines Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Rommel P. Roldan welcomed delegates from the European Values Center for Security Policy and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Philippines during a courtesy visit on 3 September.

The delegation was led by Daniela Braun, country director of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Philippines, and Jakub Janda, executive director of the European Values Center for Security Policy.