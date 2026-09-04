Armed Forces of the Philippines Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Rommel P. Roldan welcomed delegates from the European Values Center for Security Policy and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Philippines during a courtesy visit on 3 September.
The delegation was led by Daniela Braun, country director of Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Philippines, and Jakub Janda, executive director of the European Values Center for Security Policy.
The meeting allowed the AFP and the European security organizations to exchange views on matters of mutual interest in security and defense.
Roldan said the engagement reflected the AFP’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships and promoting dialogue with foreign institutions on regional and global security concerns.