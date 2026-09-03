Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) secured six medals at the 2026 Toyota Asia Pacific Skills Contest, marking its first podium finish across all categories in the regional competition.
TMP ranked among the strongest performers from 11 Toyota affiliates participating in the contest.
Christian Cobilla and Wilmer Penalla won silver medals, while Noel Elpos, Edwin Bocaya, Loreto Muyna and Ramel Sarmiento earned bronze medals across the Painting, Logistics, Assembly, Quality Control and Welding categories.
The latest haul brings TMP’s total medal count in the competition to 14 since 2006.