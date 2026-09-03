BDO cited Philippine Statistics Authority data showing that Filipinos aged 60 and above account for nearly 10 percent of the country’s population, while about 3.4 million seniors remained part of the labor force in 2025.

As part of its September promotion, eligible clients who open a Prime Savers peso account with an initial deposit of at least ₱100,000, or a Prime Savers Dollar account with at least $2,000, may receive a ₱500 SM Gift Pass.

The promo runs from 1 to 30 September 2026.

BDO said opening a qualified peso account may also give clients entries to its 50th anniversary raffle, which runs until December 2026 and offers hybrid vehicles and SM Gift Passes as prizes.

The bank said Prime Savers is intended for seniors managing retirement funds, supporting family members or maintaining access to savings after leaving the workforce.