The agency said Jeffery had been part of its roster since she was 12 and described watching her grow into a vibrant and talented performer as a privilege.

“Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of our beloved Carla Jeffery,” the agency said, adding that she would be remembered for her smile, laughter and talent.

Jeffery rose to wider recognition as Bree, the cheerful Seabrook High cheerleader in Disney Channel’s Zombies in 2018. She reprised the role in Zombies 2 and Zombies 3 and later voiced the character in Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.

Her acting career began when she was 12 with a role in the 2006 comedy Phat Girlz. She later appeared in television shows including iCarly, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Southland, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up, Suburgatory and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Born in Houston, Texas, Jeffery was the twin sister of actor Carlon Jeffery, who also appeared on Disney Channel in A.N.T. Farm.

Her management asked the public to respect the privacy of her family and loved ones as they mourn her death.