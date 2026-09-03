When asked about his medical condition after appearing with crutches to his arraignment, the senator said that he was feeling “okay” and that his doctor advised him that the decision on whether to have surgery on his left knee was up to him.

During a previous court-approved visit to the Cardinal Santos Medical Center, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Fernando Syquia said that Estrada had a “complete tear” in his meniscus and would require surgery.

“I explained to the senator that these types of tears usually end up with surgery, because if you have a complete tear at the root of the meniscus, it’s as if the meniscus is not functioning at all,” Syquia told reporters.

Legal remedies

Last 1 September, the Fifth Division resolved to allow the exclusion of Bonoan as one of the accused and an alleged co-conspirator of the senator in the said case.

After the hearing, Estrada echoed a similar sentiment to the statement that he published on his Facebook page after hearing of the development.

He vowed to continue exploring and pursuing available legal remedies that he may exercise in accordance with the country’s judicial system.

The senator maintained that he trusted and respected the judicial process and remained hopeful that his name would be eventually cleared.

“This development does not end my legal recourse, and I will continue to place my trust in due process and the rule of law. My faith in our judicial system remains firm,” Estrada said.

“I will continue to stand by the truth and pursue every lawful means available to protect my rights and clear my name and honor.”