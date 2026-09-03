“Standard broadband isn't a differentiator anymore. Enterprises trying to scale don't just need a fatter pipe — they need an integrated digital ecosystem,” Jarin-Castillo said.

She said enterprises increasingly require a broader digital backbone that combines connectivity, cloud services, managed IT and cybersecurity.

Converge said its strategy is anchored on its National Digital Infrastructure, which includes more than 960,000 kilometers of fiber assets nationwide, Low Earth Orbit satellite integration, international subsea cable systems, data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Its international connectivity includes the Bifrost Cable System, Southeast Asia-Hainan-Hong Kong Express Cable System and City-to-City-East Asia Crossing infrastructure.

The company also operates data center facilities in Caloocan, Angeles, Reliance and Clark.

Converge said it began its transition to a technology company model in 2025, with dedicated offerings for small and medium enterprises, large corporations and the public sector.

“By unifying connectivity, cloud services, managed IT, and cybersecurity into a single platform, the company has already secured enterprise contracts with top-tier Philippine financial institutions and insurance firms,” Jarin-Castillo said.

She added that Converge Cloud can support localized processing and management of data for private and public sector clients.

The ASEAN Tech Summit Manila drew more than 5,000 industry leaders and stakeholders from across the region.