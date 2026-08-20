“Kung mapapansin ninyo, hindi na CAMANAVA ang binaha nang husto, even sa Makati medyo mataas ang baha,” he said.

“So, in terms of resilience, we need all the more collaboration of the private sector and the government, and this is why we have to support this CAMANAVA Business Conference,” the MCCI president added.

(If you notice, it is no longer CAMANAVA that was heavily flooded in Metro Manila; even in Makati, the flood was quite high. So, in terms of resilience, we need all the more collaboration from the private sector and the government, and this is why we have to support this CAMANAVA Business Conference.)

Meanwhile, Chua noted that Navotas was recently spared from flooding, highlighting that the four Metro Manila cities, including Navotas, used to be major centers of manufacturing, production and processing.

The first-ever CAMANAVA Business Conference was launched on Wednesday (19 August) by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI)–National Capital Region North Sector in coordination with the local government units of four northern cities of Metro Manila — Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela.

Nearly 100 exhibitors are expected to participate in a manufacturing, production and processing expo from 3 to 4 September 2026 at Navotas Convention Center.

Joining the MCCII were other four chambers under Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI)–National Capital Region North Sector including PCCI Malabon, PCCI Navotas, PCCI Caloocan and PCCI Valenzuela.

