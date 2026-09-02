The 51-year-old suspect allegedly suddenly appeared and stabbed the victim once. When the suspect attempted to stab him again, the victim managed to grab the suspect’s arm, prompting the two to wrestle until they fell to the ground.

Their relatives eventually intervened and pacified the two men.

The victim sustained a stab wound in his armpit and was brought by his relatives to Region 1 Medical Center, where he was treated and confined.

The incident was reported to the police at around 6 p.m., with responding officers arriving at the scene at about 6:03 p.m. The suspect was arrested by the responding officers and brought to the Calasiao Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Two residents of Barangay Banaoang, a 20-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, were identified as witnesses to the incident.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing.