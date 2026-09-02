Initial deployment is targeted for the first half of 2027, although specific locations are still being evaluated.

The chargers could be installed at select Light Fuels stations as well as Pier88 and Bay Mall in Liloan, allowing Topline to expand its mobility services beyond conventional fuel.

“By integrating EV charging capabilities into Topline Group’s growing network, we are not only future-proofing Light Fuels’ retail platform but also creating opportunities to broaden our revenue streams,” Topline Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brigitte Carmel Lapasaran Lim said on Wednesday.

Light Fuels currently operates 23 branded service stations across the Visayas, with another 27 stations set for rebranding, giving Topline a wider network for the potential rollout of EV charging services.

The company has also been expanding services beyond fuel sales, including automated motorwash and carwash facilities and commercial spaces for tenants at select stations.

Topline Chairman, President and CEO Eugene Erik Lim said the planned charging network is part of efforts to prepare the group’s businesses for shifts in the transport market.

“This initiative is part of our broader commitment to keeping Topline Group’s portfolio future-ready,” Lim said.

The Jigowatts agreement builds on Topline’s earlier partnership with V-Green Charging Stations Philippines Inc. for EV charging stations and battery-swapping facilities for VinFast e-scooters in Metro Cebu and Northern Cebu.

“Through our collaboration with Topline Group, we look forward to bringing our electric vehicle charging expertise and solutions to the Philippines,” Jigowatts CEO Tomoki Shibata said.