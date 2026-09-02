Remulla made the remarks during the turnover of the Imus Retarding Basin in Imus City, Cavite, where he stressed that corruption-free implementation and sound governance can deliver projects that genuinely protect communities.

“Wala kang makikitang kalokohan dito. Ito ang resulta ng tamang politika,” he said.

Remulla said the more than P2-billion project was implemented through a clean transaction between the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Philippine government.

He cited the partnership between the Department of Public Works and Highways and JICA, saying the project could serve as a model for flood-mitigation infrastructure in other parts of the country and help address recurring chest-deep flooding in Imus.

“Hindi high technology ito. Hindi komplikadong sistema ito. Simple proven science that was perfected in Japan, which the Japanese government generously provided us with assistance,” Remulla said.

Located along Palanas Road in Barangay Anabu 1-G, Imus City, the 35-hectare retarding basin can store up to 1.12 million cubic meters of stormwater during heavy rains.

The collected water will later be gradually released to help regulate the overflow of the Imus River and reduce flood flow toward low-lying areas.

Remulla said similar retarding basins could be built in strategic areas nationwide, including Pampanga, Bulacan and Nueva Ecija.

With the facility formally turned over to the Cavite Provincial Government, the local government will assume responsibility for its maintenance and security.

Also present during the turnover were Public Works Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon, Cavite Gov. Francisco Gabriel “Abeng” Remulla, Vice Gov. Ramon Vicente “Ram” Bautista, Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula and JICA Chief Representative Takashi Baba.